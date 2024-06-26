Snow chasers: New England's tourism wildcard

Thousands of temperate tourists are crossing the border from Southern Queensland into NSW to take advantage of the New England's Winter Wonderland.
Professional photographer Chris McFerran from seqldweatherphotography.com braved -5.3 degrees on location at Beardy Waters Woodlands, near Glen Innes, to take some incredible drone photography of the high-country frosts.
"Beardy Waters Woodlands is a popular sanctuary for bird watchers, it was frozen to the top of the trees, just an incredible place and an incredible time of year to be out there," Mr McFerran said.
Mr McFerran is based mostly in Warwick, QLD but spends a good portion of the winter months travelling through New England chasing snow and winter landscapes which he posts onto his Facebook page as well as website.
"I photograph weather all year round, Warwick is renowned for its storms that come in over the downs. It's been slightly quieter up here on the table lands so far this year I would say. The forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology was that it would be a milder winter this year.
"When you have the high-pressure systems, punctuated by calm nights, big skies, temperatures drop right down and the ground freezes any moisture in the air, if there's fog you know, there might be a hoar frost that develops on the trees which is what I love to photograph."
Mr McFerran has been a weather photographer for 30 years and has recently turned to professional drones to help capture landscapes. He sells prints, available on his website, and also a popular yearly calendar.
"I've invested in a fully professional upgrade and got my commercial license, the technology available these days is quite incredible not only to use but also in making it shareable."
Meanwhile, local Tenterfield tourism advocate, Kerri Hampton, said with the QLD school holidays now in their second week and the NSW school holidays due to begin soon, travellers from southern QLD will be looking to head south into the tablelands region to experience the winter wonderlands for themselves.
"In the QLD school holidays at this time of year, we have maybe 70 per cent of tourism coming from across the border, specifically snow chasers and people looking to step into the sub-zero highland experience.
"The cooler months are definitely Tenterfield's time to shine. It's when business thrives the most for our region.
"People want the fire pits, the scarves and beanies, the red wine. It's an experience unique to very few areas right around Australia and we are lucky enough to have it right on our doorstep."
