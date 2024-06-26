Faces in the crowd: Jubilee Oval abuzz as Roos upset Bears

Pretty Jubilee Oval was ringed with footy fans for the highly anticipated clash between the home side, Boggabri, and mighty North Tamworth.
Among the crowd on a fine, cool day were friends Melissa Kerr and Sonya Bourke.
Kerr's son, Cameron, played centre for the Kangaroos.
"Very proud mummy moment," Bourke said of her mate, who added: "It will be a hard game, but I think they'll do really well."
They were prophetic words ... kind of.
The Roos produced a dominating performance that began when imposing back-rower Ilaisa Kalokalodrau punched a hole in the Bears' defence to open the scoring in the second minute.
From there, they were never headed en route to a 40-24 win.
It was only the second time Boggabri have beaten Norths since returning to first grade in 2018.
Their sixth win of the season kept them in fourth place on the ladder, while Norths slipped from second to third.
Boggy skipper Matt Gillham described the victory as "a big achievement".
"I haven't been there before," he said, when asked if the Kangaroos could go all the way in 2024.
"I've got a good feeling, but I don't wanna say too much too early."
Sharon and Tony Patterson were on hand to watch their son, Jack, and his Bears.
"He's always played for Norths and enjoyed it," Sharon said. "As long as he has fun, that's the main thing."
Bingara's Emma Pleffer watched the clash with her sons, Reeve and Hudson. Her husband, Stephen, refereed the clash.
Stephen refereed "when he was a kid", Emma said. "And he came back to it a few years ago when he stopped playing footy."
"He loves it," she added.
Also in the crowd was Sonya Smith, who plays for the Roos' league tag side but sat out their encounter against Norths.
"They had two subs and I'm a bit crook, so I've got a week off," she explained.
