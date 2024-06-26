Laugh along at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow

This week lets look at some of the international talent we have heading to Tamworth as well as some home grown Aussie talent. We have laughs a plenty, title belt fights and good ol' Aussie music.
Showcasing the finest talents, Australia's biggest and best comedy spectacular is off on its 26th annual road trip and it's stopping in Tamworth!
Featuring a line up of beloved comedy royalty as well as the freshest sensations from the 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival - all in one hilarious show that guarantees lots of laughs.
This fantastic line up has now been announced - Host Dane Simpson will be bringing Takashi Wakasugi, Lewis Graham and Maddy Weeks to name just a few.
May contain coarse language, adult themes, sexual references and material that may offend. Recommended ages 15yrs+
This laugh a minute night is at the Capitol Theatre Friday, July 5 at 7:30pm.
It's a battle of nations as we pit some of the best fighters from around the globe against Australia's finest in the ultimate boxing arena. From international bouts to NSW and Australian title belts, experience the heart pounding action and unrivalled skill in every bout!
Bring the whole family and be a part of the excitement! Get ready to cheer for our local heroes as they step into the ring and fight for glory!
Grab your tickets now and be part of boxing history in the making.
This is for one night only at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre - Saturday, July 6 at 6pm. No tickets sales at the door please purchase prior to the event.
In 2024, Nollsie is celebrating 20 years since the release of his multi-platinum debut album That's What I'm Talkin' About. What better way to mark this occasion then with a 20 th Anniversary album, release and a national tour.
Twenty years on, Nollsie is at the peak of his powers as he continues to release new music, host his popular new podcast Idol Talking With Nollsie, headline major festivals and perform to huge crowds across Australia.
Don't miss Nollsie at the Tamworth Town Hall as part of Hats Off to Country 2024. Friday, July 19 at 7:30pm.
