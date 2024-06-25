Teen to front court, charged over Tamworth break and enter

A teenage boy will appear in court today after being charged over an alleged break and enter at Tamworth earlier this year.
On Sunday, April 21, 2024 police were called to a home on Karwin Street, South Tamworth, following reports of a break and enter.
The occupants told police a Hyundai Getz hatchback and a mobile phone had been stolen sometime between 8:30pm Saturday, April 20, and 5am the next day.
Following inquiries, about 1:30pm Tuesday, June 25, police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Kinarra Street, South Tamworth.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with breaking and entering; and drug possession.
The youth was refused bail to appear in a Children's Court on Wednesday, June 26.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime, committed predominately by young offenders.
