Reconciliation Round 'definitely one that's circled on the calendar' for Liam

Liam Allan admits he still gets a bit emotional reflecting back on Tamworth's inaugural Reconciliation Round last year.
It was one of the most special, and proudest, days of the Magpies five-eighth-come-centre's life, seeing his idea to celebrate two of his greatest passions - his culture and footy - come to fruition in such a profound way.
"It still brings a little tear to my eye," the proud Gamilaraay man said.
Everything and more than he could have hoped for, he can't wait for this Saturday's second Reconciliation Round.
It's a day that means a lot to him.
"It's definitely one that's circled on the calendar at the start of the year," Allan said.
"It's a big day for me emotionally. I get to celebrate my culture in a footy sense, which is pretty big for me."
Taking inspiration from the NAIDOC celebrations he remembered from when he was younger, speaking before last year's round he told the Leader he had long had the idea of "bringing an Indigenous Round to some club that I was at" and wanted the day to "showcase" the Indigenous culture.
He is thankful for how the Magpies have jumped on board and got around his vision, and also Barbarians, who have put their hand up to annually be involved in the day.
The players will again wear special jerseys to commemorate the round.
This year they have been designed by Tahlia Urquhart and are a twist on the traditional black with a splash of white jerseys, being predominantly white, the black colouring coming via the intricate design, which extends to the numbers on the back.
"They've come up pretty good," Allan said.
"They really pop."
Another very special aspect to last year was his father, Glenn, leading them out.
Whether he does again on Saturday, Liam wasn't sure when the Leader caught up with him earlier in the week, with the women's side, which he is the assistant coach of, playing just before.
It was a memorable day on the field too with the Magpies clean sweeping the honours.
First grade's win, which Allan was one of the main architects of, was their first at home since August 2021.
"It'll be good to get a good team performance in all grades," he said.
"Especially in firsts, it will make it all the better."
The action kicks off at Tamworth Rugby Park at 12.50pm with the second grade clash (Barbarians have forfeited third grade).
That's followed by the women's 10s at 2.15pm and then first grade at 3.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.