Council approves 36.3 per cent special rate variation after heated debate

Get ready for your rates to go up.
After more than nine months of discussion and debate, Tamworth council has made the final decision to increase general rates by 18.5 per cent for the 2024-25 financial year, the first half of a plan to increase rates by 36.3 per cent across the next two years.
"This is a hard decision for any council to make, but it's absolutely necessary," Councillor Phil Betts said, speaking in favour of the plan.
"If we want to maintain services and jobs for our future and our children, we have to do this to maintain a growing and sustainable economy."
The council chamber echoed with disapproving heckles as councillors discussed the rate rise. Dozens of angry ratepayers packed into the building - some standing - to watch the debate on the contentious issue.
A couple members of the public spoke their mind during community consultation at the beginning of the meeting.
"Do you not look after our road assets so you don't have to spend so much on them next year?" Daphney Mandel-Hayes from South Tamworth said to councillors.
"The basic structure of a council is its community, and to cut them out is a joke."
As expected, two councillors stood against approving the rate increase.
Cr Steve Mears said he's heard many times from other councillors and staff that the rate rise is "just $4 a week," but he's also received hundreds of calls from ratepayers saying that's not something they can afford.
"I can afford it and I'd be happy to pay double, but there are a lot of people here who $4 a week will mean the difference between sending their kids to school with lunch or without," Cr Mears said.
"I'm not voting for me, I'm voting for the people who voted me in to speak on their behalf."
On the other side of the debate, deputy mayor Judy Coates said the financial documents councillors voted on include much more than just the rate rise.
"I think I can honestly say there's no one in this room, at this table, in this community, that wants to do this," Cr Coates said.
"But we also have to conduct ourselves in a fiscally responsible manner."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.