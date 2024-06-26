'Men's Circle' poised to expand following funding helping hand

A local men's mental health group will be able to spread their wings even further, thanks to a funding partnership with GrainCorp.
Men's Circle is a Tamworth-based grassroots mental health and well-being group.
The group was founded in 2020 by Dale Macdonald after he lost a close friend to suicide.
Mr Macdonald realised there was not enough help available for men outside of 'traditional social settings'.
Men's Circle meets on the second Sunday of each month to share wisdom, insight and support.
With the new grant funding from GrainCorp, Men's Circle will be able to spread its wings further into rural areas.
"Men's Circle is dedicated to creating a safe and supportive environment where men can share their wisdom and support one another in their personal growth journey," Mr Macdonald said.
"With this support from GrainCorp, we'll be able to expand our reach and provide something truly unique to more men in rural communities."
GrainCorp's Community Engagement Manager, Kyle Docherty, is also keen to see further expansion of the Men's Circle.
"We're excited to see our support contribute to men's mental health and wellbeing and expand the program to rural communities," Mr Docherty said.
For more information about Men's Circle and upcoming events, visit: https://basefive.co/pages/mens-circle
