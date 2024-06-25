Where the Andaman Sea meets the North West: New owner for Kooty cafe

A new coffee shop has Kootingal buzzing with excitement as Grant Bell and his wife, Nursa Sulong, take over the Gate Street establishment.
After weeks of renovation, the Andaman Sea Cafe has opened for business, adding not only a new blend of coffee to the community, but a different vibe.
"We have tried to make it into a beachy atmosphere and get away from the country theme," Mr Bell said.
He told the Leader the combination of the building's heritage, bright interior, and new verandah work together to create a different atmosphere that "intrigues" customers.
But it's the cafe's name that holds special significance for the couple.
"Nursa is from Thailand and we met on the Andaman Sea," he said.
The former Narrabri local relocated to the outer Tamworth suburb a year ago.
During Mr Bell's morning brew trip to the cafe, he struck up a conversation with the original owners, who were ready for a life change.
"They were looking to get out; they were here for eight years," Mr Bell said.
"I just said, 'If you are interested, let me know, as I'll have a crack at it'. Also, I had a cafe/corner store in Narrabri ten years ago.
"So I knew the run of the mill and how to operate a cafe."
And the couple has only completed the first stage of their plan for the business.
Mr Bell has lodged a development application with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) to install a converted steel shipping container into a "quick in and out" coffee counter for those early risers.
"Down the track, I want to get a liquor licence and be able to hold functions," he said.
Two days into opening, the business has already made a mark on the community.
They have employed Kootingal residents and incorporated locally sourced produce into their menu.
"I have buddied up with Antilles coffee to create our own blend of coffee," he said.
"In the future, we will have our own blend of coffee and we want to call it 'Kooty Coffee'."
The possibilities are endless for the new cafe owners; as Mr Bell said, they are here for the long haul.
"It is a matter of digging in and giving the community what they want," he said.
