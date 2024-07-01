The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's just who I am': Newest centurion happy to own his larrikin persona

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 1 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Albert with niece Reggie and the sign she made for him for his recent 100th game. Picture Supplied.
James Albert with niece Reggie and the sign she made for him for his recent 100th game. Picture Supplied.

It speaks a lot about James Albert that in one of the biggest moments of his life, certainly his rugby journey, he didn't want it to be about him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.