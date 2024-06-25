Two-vehicle accident delays traffic in both directions along Daruka Road

A two-vehicle accident created a short period of morning traffic congestion along Daruka Road in North Tamworth on Tuesday, June 25.
The traffic incident was called in at 7.46am, and officers from Oxley Police attended the scene.
Inspector Jacob Cantwell said ambulance and emergency services also attended the site, however were not required as there were no serious injuries.
He said one of the drivers had been treated at the scene for shock but did not need to be conveyed to hospital.
The incident interrupted traffic flow in both directions for about 40 minutes, with only one lane of traffic able to pass at a time.
Inspector Cantwell said police managed the scene while debris from the accident was cleared away and traffic flow returned to normal.
With only two vehicles involved in the accident, and a lack of major injuries, Inspector Cantwell described the event as a "minor tow-away" incident.
