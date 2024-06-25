Rate hike overcomes final hurdle to get green light

And hello dear Wednesday!
The Special Rate Variation (SRV) got the nod from Tamworth Regional Council last night. Jonathan Hawes watched on, with some passionate debate from the public gallery failing to dissuade councillors from their course of a 36.3 per cent rate increase over two years.
Ironically, the committee leading the inquiry into the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services has announced a Tamworth visit for Thursday, June 27. So keep an eye out for that one.
What's new at Fit 2 Function? Reporter Rachel Clark has details on a new service joining with the business.
High school students are being given hands-on experience in the world of metal fabrication. Budding reporter Noah Maxwell fills us in on the project that's heading into local schools.
And finally in local sport, Zac Lowe caught up with Quirindi product Ronin Hadden, who spoke about his comeback and yet another injury.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
