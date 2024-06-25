The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Country mayors ready to go into bat for regional councils' financial future

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 25 2024 - 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb will speak to the state government on regional council's financial sustainability on Thursday, June 27. File pictures by Peter Hardin
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb will speak to the state government on regional council's financial sustainability on Thursday, June 27. File pictures by Peter Hardin

Country mayors are ready to give the state government an earful when they come to town this week as part of an inquiry into the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.