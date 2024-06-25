Second accused fronts court after servo robbery

A second man has fronted a Tamworth court on charges related to an armed robbery in the early hours of Monday morning.
At about 12.40am Monday, June 24, police were told a man entered a service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road, South Tamworth and threatened the attendant with a knife.
A second man then entered the store and allegedly stole food.
The attendant was shaken but not hurt.
The matter was reported to police who found an 18-year-old man behind a fence on a nearby property.
The teenager was taken to Tamworth Police Station and subsequently charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody when he faced Tamworth court on Monday and is due to appear in court again on August 28.
Following further inquiries, about 1.30pm on Monday police went to a home on Goonoo Goonoo Road at South Tamworth and arrested a 44-year-old man.
Stanley Fernando was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with larceny; and custody of knife in a public place.
He was also charged with shoplifting, larceny, and property-related offences in connection with an unrelated incident.
Fernando was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, June 25, where he was refused bail to reappear on July 16, 2024.
