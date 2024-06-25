Successful egg producing farm on the market

One of North West NSW's most successful commercial egg laying farms, just outside Tamworth, is on the market.
Glendon is a 172 hectare egg producing farm currently running some 106,000 birds.
Situated on Careys Lane at Bective about 18km north-west of Tamworth, Bede and Narelle Burke's enterprise supplies both local and statewide markets, and is being presented with an approved development application for 165,000 birds.
The enterprise features impressive infrastructure including two 53,000 bird sheds, a 9000 tonne on-farm feed mill, a council approved compost site, and numerous silos providing about 580 tonnes of grain storage.
The sheds are split into four age groups of about 26,600 birds.
The system is highly automated including feed and water, egg collection, manure removal and climate control.
The eggs are packed by an automatic tray stacker with a candling booth and an egg printer. The machine will pack 27,000 eggs an hour.
There is also an attached cool room with pallet racking.
Almost a third of the farm's electricity requirements are met by a 100kW solar system. In addition to mains power, there is a 550kVA diesel generator.
Glendon is also noted for its high quality fertile soils.
A high percentage of the well watered property is under crop, which is used to grow grain for the laying operation as well as finishing of livestock.
Other improvements include a substantial six bedroom home that is set in a well established garden plus a number of large machinery sheds.
Glendon is on the market with a price guide of $9-$10 million.
Expressions of interest close with Davidson Cameron & Co on July 12.
