JT Chiropractic Clinic joins forces with Fit 2 Function

JT Chiropractic Clinic has moved into their new space at Fit 2 Function.
The relocation of JT's clinic to 126 Marius Street has enabled the two businesses to combine forces and provide a range of "multidisciplinary services" to their clients under one roof.
Fit 2 Function director Jess Walker said it has been a "great opportunity", as traditionally physiotherapists and chiropractors would feel like they were in competition.
"We are really enjoying the comradery," she said.
"We get to learn off one another and work together, as I think we all have different strengths."
Owner of JT Chiropractic Clinic, John Trevaskis has worked as a chiropractor in Tamworth for 25 years, with his clinic located on Darling Street for many years.
He mainly focuses on musculoskeletal and sports chiro.
Mrs Walker feels as though the services provided by Fit 2 Function and JT Chiropractic "compliment" each other quite well.
Before they shared a roof, the two practitioners worked a few streets away from each other for a number of years.
Mrs Walker said they shared a lot of patients and it was a "natural progression" for them to build up a professional relationship.
"JT turned up one-day and said, 'This is what I'm thinking about.' and I said, 'I'm totally in'. The rest is kind of history," she said.
"It creates an environment where we can deliver chiropractic, physiotherapy, women's health physio, and our rehab facility as well."
