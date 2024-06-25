The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

JT Chiropractic Clinic joins forces with Fit 2 Function

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
June 25 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT chriopractic clinic founder John Trevaskis and Fit 2 Function director Jessica Walker have merged businesses. Picture by Peter Hardin
JT chriopractic clinic founder John Trevaskis and Fit 2 Function director Jessica Walker have merged businesses. Picture by Peter Hardin

JT Chiropractic Clinic has moved into their new space at Fit 2 Function.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel, a former Sydney-sider turned country journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.