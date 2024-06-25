'Cruel Boy' the second single from Glen Innes-born musician Pati X Rose

Glen Innes-born musician Pati Rose Thomson, going under the moniker Pati X Rose has released her latest single, Cruel Boy.
Pati X Rose spent her early years living in an old farmhouse on the outskirts of Glen Innes and playing among the Standing Stones. Her dad worked at the local Post Office, while her mum was kept busy with Pati Rose and her two sisters.
While her family moved to Wagga Wagga at the start of her primary school years, Pati Rose has always had a connection to the region, often visiting Glen Innes, Armidale and Tamworth.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival and its showcase of emerging artists was a huge inspiration to Pati X Rose in embarking on her singer-songwriter journey.
"In Tamworth, and across the Northern Tablelands, indie artists are given opportunities to take the stage and encouraged to chase their dreams. Seeing this helped me to overcome my doubts and chase my dream," she said.
Cruel Boy an infectious pop R&B track which encapsulates the essence of a summer tainted by a bittersweet 'situationship' - available now on all streaming platforms.
Cruel Boy is an exploration of modern-day dating, that feeling when you're first seeing someone but you don't know where you stand.
"Cruel Boy is a narrative that explores the highs and lows of young love in today's world," Pati said.
"It's a piece of my heart set to rhythm, and I hope it resonates with anyone who's navigated the thrilling yet tumultuous waves of a summer fling."
Co-produced alongside the talented MitchJH, 'Cruel Boy' combines a pop R&B foundation with a twist of playful melodic rap.
Cruel Boy follows in quick succession to Pati X Rose's debut single Demon, which was released in March 2024 and quickly gained a strong following.
Pati said Demon was about societal constraints placed upon women's sexuality, how it's ok for men to explore themselves but it's looked down upon for women.
