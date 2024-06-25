The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Gobsmacked with that number': Fitness fundraiser smashes expectations

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 25 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Mat Crowe and the crew from Snake Athletic knew their inaugural competition was going to be popular.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.