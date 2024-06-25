'Gobsmacked with that number': Fitness fundraiser smashes expectations

Mat Crowe and the crew from Snake Athletic knew their inaugural competition was going to be popular.
In just two weeks, the small Tamworth-based CrossFit gym had put together an event and signed up roughly 40 teams to compete and raise funds for their US-bound CrossFit Games finalist, Georgia Pryer.
But did he ever expect that the event would bring in roughly $7,000?
"I am surprised," Crowe said.
"It's really cool to see people band together. For something like that to come together in under two weeks, I'm pretty gobsmacked with that number. That's amazing."
Along with the sign-up fee, the gym held multiple fundraising initiatives on the day which proved popular among competitors and visitors.
Every cent will go towards Pryer's trip to Fort Worth next month, where she will compete against many of the best CrossFit athletes in the world in her maiden tilt at the event.
And, Crowe hopes, the stage has been set for future competitions at Snake Athletic.
"We'll definitely get momentum off that," he said.
"It's always been a dream of ours. This year's event was a 'Let's do this for Georgia', and it was a kind of test run to see how the gym would handle a few things, because we wanted to run it a little bit differently.
"The day went like clockwork."
