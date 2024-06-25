After some 'rough times', Hadden emerges: 'Hopefully my luck changes'

2023 was a frustrating year for Ronin Hadden.
The Quirindi product spent most of the season sitting on the sidelines, watching the Werris Creek Magpies battle their way to a Group 4 first grade semi-final without him, after he was sidelined early in the season with a ruptured PCL.
So, healthy and ready to make an impact, the highly-regarded fullback signed on for the 2024 season.
He duly picked up a hat-trick in the first round against Gunnedah, and added another two tries against Narrabri the next weekend. But in round three, tragedy struck.
"Against Kooty, I just made a tackle and came out a bit sore," Hadden said.
"I lost strength in it, and went to work that night and got it X-rayed the next day. It was a spiral fracture [in the left thumb]."
An operation to repair the damage and insert a plate into his hand soon followed.
Ever understated, Hadden said his first thought after the injury was that he "can't really take a trick at the moment".
"Hopefully my luck changes," he added.
Thankfully, the recovery time was relatively quick - he was out for just six weeks. Hadden returned in round nine, playing in the centres against North Tamworth.
Then, on Sunday, he celebrated his 24th birthday by reclaiming the number one jersey and helping the Magpies secure a razor-thin victory over the Gunnedah Bulldogs.
"I was happy when I looked at the calendar early in the year and saw that I get to play footy on my birthday," Hadden said.
The cherry on top of his proverbial birthday cake was the try he scored in the first half. And though his actual celebrations were low-key - dinner with the family before a shift at work that night - Magpies coach Dave Stewart was certainly elated to see him back.
"It's fantastic," Stewart said.
"He's had some rough times the last couple of years with injuries, so it's just good to see him back out on the park playing footy."
Now that he's recovered, Hadden's priorities are simple.
He wants to help Werris Creek to further finals success. And he wants to stay injury free. But ultimately, he just wants to have fun playing the sport he loves.
"That last year sitting on the sidelines was tough at times," Hadden said.
"I just wanted to come back and enjoy my footy."
