Leaked memo raises questions over council's 'transparent' decision making

A leaked document of "key messages" is providing the inside track into council's decision-making process on a controversial rate increase.
The document, forwarded to the Leader, lists several options councillors would "need to look at" if the proposed 36.3 per cent rate rise, or Special Rate Variation (SRV), is not approved on Tuesday.
These "options" include:
One option listed is to scale back road repairs and maintenance. The document says that option would "not be recommended due to the increased risk to human life".
The leaked document says "not all actions would be required at once," but councillors would have to start prioritising with the community.
The document was provided to the Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRRA) by an anonymous source.
A Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson confirmed the document - marked internal use only - was produced as a confidential briefing for councillors to assist them in their decision making about the 2024-25 financial documents, including the Special Rate Variation.
"It was intended to help Councillors understand the potential effects different decisions may have on Council's financial position into the future," the spokesperson said.
"It puts in front of them various potential scenarios in the event they decide to either implement or not to implement the IPART-approved Special Rate Variation."
The TRRRA was told the document was to be used by councillors and staff when speaking with community members or the media, but many of the listed consequences of not approving the SRV were never mentioned to the Leader.
When asked why these messages were not shared with the community, the spokesperson said it's because they are "a theoretical and confidential briefing for Councillors to help inform their decision making".
"It serves no worthwhile purpose to share information with the community and media until Councillors have considered and debated a matter in a public Council meeting and made a decision openly and transparently as elected representatives of our community," the spokesperson said.
