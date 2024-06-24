Council to vote on plans for $31.9m tourism precinct

Let's get this day started ...
A document leaked to the Leader sets out the thinking behind council's Special Rate Variation and what councillors will be asked to consider when they vote on Tuesday night. Jonathan Hawes has those details as well as the council's official response.
Tonight's meeting will be a busy one, because Councillors will also be asked to vote on a plan to invest $31.9 million into a new tourism precinct at the old athletics track.
And if you have a heritage project that might need a little boost, Tamworth council has kicked off it's heritage grants program for 2024. Find out more about how our history can be preserved.
Also making news, a 21-year-old man has appeared in Tamworth Local Court charged with firearm offences after a weekend pursuit involving police. Emma Downey has that story.
In local rugby, reporter Samantha Newsam has done the sums so you don't have to, after Round 11 of the Central North competition wrapped up.
And finally, Zac Lowe has chatted to Dayna Porter who is celebrating her 10th season playing league tag for her home team, the Magpies.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
