Luxury living redefined with sustainable focus and contemporary design

5 beds | 4 bath | 4 car
Situated amidst tranquil surroundings, this exceptional property redefines luxury living with a focus on sustainability and contemporary design.
The main residence spans two levels, boasting a lower floor that operates independently with a fully equipped kitchen, two spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom with dual vanity sinks.
Two separate split-system air conditioning units ensure temperature control across the lower level.
Sleekly crafted, blackbutt timber stairs, provide access to the upper level which captures the majestic view across Moore Creek Valley.
The stylishly designed kitchen features stone bench tops and splash backs, a step-in pantry, induction cooktop and electric oven, and a statement waterfall-style island bench, encased in 80mm stone finishing.
Flowing effortlessly into the spacious open-plan living and dining area the stunning views invite you onto the alfresco space, featuring an outdoor kitchen equipped with matching stone benchtops, a barbecue, and ceiling fan.
The master suite includes an ensuite with both a shower and a bath as well as the convenience of a separate toilet.
The ensuite is enhanced by an expansive window providing natural light and reflective views.
With his and hers walk-in wardrobes and direct access to a large, corner balcony with ceiling fan, which also provides wrap-around access to the alfresco area, the master suite is a perfect parent's retreat.
Two additional bedrooms with built-in wardrobes are serviced by a main bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a large shower recess.
Reverse-cycle air conditioning coupled with a contemporary design slow-combustion wood heater, plus the thermal passive design of the home including energy efficient Low E double-glazed windows, ensure a comfortable climate year-round.
Additionally, there is a second dwelling - just as impressive as the main home.
Currently fitted out as a luxurious day spa featuring two baths positioned to enjoy the panoramic views through the picture window, a separate bathroom, a separate kitchen plus a traditional Swedish sauna, the dwelling is fitted with louvres and reverse-cycle air conditioning for temperature control.
This building offers a unique and versatile opportunity - continue as currently operating, re-purpose to your own specific home occupation, Airbnb or use as additional guest or family accommodation.
The main residence includes an oversized double car garage housing a study and laundry as well as internal access into the home maximising the convenience and appeal of this outstanding property.
Outside a fully insulated shed with power connected is the perfect space for a man cave or additional car storage.
74,000 litres of rainwater storage + 50,000 litres of bore water and 6kw of solar help to maintain an eco-friendly feel for the home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.