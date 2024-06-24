Central North stats, results and tables: Get the latest following Round 11

Round 11 of the Central North competition is done and dusted. Here's how the round unfolded and the latest on how things stand.
RESULTS
Pirates 29 (X. McCluskey, J. Howard, L. Bulivou, D. Scott tries; J. Trappel (3) cons; J. Trappel pen) d Scone Brumbies 10 (W. Evans try; J. Ranse con; J. Ranse pen).
Moree Bulls 63 (L. Smith (3), T. Winter (2), N. Goodworth (2), J. Ticehurst, D. Cranston, T.Houston, B. Donohoe tries; C. McIlveen, R. Carroll (3) cons) d Narrabri Blue Boars 24 (T. Cameron, N. Nott (2), M. Bradshaw tries; M. Bradshaw (2) cons).
Barraba Rams 17 (N Sweeney, I Devine tries; L White (2) cons, L White pen) drew with Inverell 17 (I Derenalagi, S Koroi, I Vinikoka tries; I Bera con).
TOP PERFORMERS
Narrabri Blue Boars 27 (S. Maunder (3), A. Smith, E. Kalatzis tries; B. Cruickshank con) d Moree Bulls 10 (S. Moore, K. Hinton tries).
Pirates 22 (S. Partridge (3), S. McCulloch tries; S. Partridge con) d Scone Brumbies 10 (S. Slade, E. Bettens tries).
