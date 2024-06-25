Wise in name and nature: Zeke in no rush after getting an early call-up

At the outset of 2024, Zeke Wise thought it would be like any other year.
He was 15, and preparing to go into Year 10 at Farrer. Coming off his first season in the Northern Tigers program, he hoped to play more school footy and see where the sport would take him.
Then he got a call from Damien Allan.
The Dungowan Cowboys under 18s coach had put the feelers out about signing up some Farrer players to help shore up the side's thin numbers. Wise expressed interest, and subsequently got called up despite being younger than most in the division.
But he was not daunted. In fact, the now-16-year-old said it has been "fun" to make the leap into 18s.
"You get to step up another level playing against the older boys," Wise said.
"And I've got guys like Jordy Hamlin, Noah Hooley, Braydon Allan helping me out. I'm learning as much as I can off those boys."
It helps that Wise is built like most of the 18-year-old forwards he will come up against.
Allan did not know what to expect when Wise first turned up to training. But once he came off the bench for Dungowan against North Tamworth in round two, there was a lot to like.
The teenager's size and on-field aggression impressed his coach, who sees him as a potential key forward for the side in the future.
"He's got a bit of size about him, and he brings a bit of spark off the bench," Allan said.
"He can play second row, he can play prop ... I think he's going to learn a lot from the older players."
Wise continued his strong year on Sunday, when he scored a try as the Cowboys felled a game Werris Creek Magpies outfit 32-12 at David Taylor Oval.
Born and raised in Tamworth, Wise grew up in town until his parents moved to Bendemeer in 2023.
He now boards at Farrer, where he lives and trains alongside several teammates and another handful of his Werris Creek opponents - but going head-to-head with friends did not faze the young man.
"I just went in there, ran hard and tackled hard. It makes me play better," he said.
It paid off, and he helped the Cowboys to their seventh-straight win in an undefeated start to the season.
The match hung in the balance by half time, at which point the hosts only trailed by four points. But after the break, Dungowan broke away and scored three unanswered tries.
"We just spoke about holding the ball," Allan said.
"I think we kept them in the game by dropping the ball in our own end. Once we got in a good field position, we scored some points."
It was a positive return to action for Wise, who had not played since round five due to injury.
Instead of being frustrated by the time he missed, Wise showed his maturity by focusing on having fun and learning from his older teammates - particularly Hooley.
"He helps me out a lot," Wise said.
"I know him fairly well, but everyone helps out here. We have a lot of younger boys in the team, the older boys help us out."
