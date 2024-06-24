Man remanded in custody on firearm charges after early morning chase

A 21-year-old man is facing a number of firearm-related charges following an incident in South Tamworth in the early hours of Saturday, June 22.
Kohen Cameron Binge appeared in Tamworth Local Court on Monday, June 24, from custody via audio visual link.
The young man, who has a confirmed address at Tingha, is charged with: possess an unregistered firearm-pistol; take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage; threaten injury to person with intent to prevent lawful detention; and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.
When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, with the vehicle allegedly reaching speeds of 90 kilometres per hour in a 50kph zone. The pursuit was terminated soon after for safety reasons.
Police later located the vehicle on Susanne Street, South Tamworth, and two men were arrested.
Binge made no application for bail and bail was formally refused.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered the 21-year-old to return to Tamworth Local Court on August 28.
Police also charged a 32-year-old man, who they will allege was behind the wheel of the vehicle.
He was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; and with being a never-licensed person to drive a vehicle on the road.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Monday, July 8, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.