Police

Man remanded in custody on firearm charges after early morning chase

By Emma Downey
June 25 2024 - 5:30am
A 21 year-old man will return to Tamworth Local Court in August to face firearm charges. Picture from file
A 21-year-old man is facing a number of firearm-related charges following an incident in South Tamworth in the early hours of Saturday, June 22.

