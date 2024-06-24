The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Teen charged after overnight armed robbery at service station

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
Updated June 24 2024 - 11:41am, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested an 18-year-old man. He will face Tamworth court on Monday, june 24. Picture from file
Police arrested an 18-year-old man. He will face Tamworth court on Monday, june 24. Picture from file

A teenager will face court after a service station worker was threatened with a knife during an overnight robbery in Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.