Teen charged after overnight armed robbery at service station

A teenager will face court after a service station worker was threatened with a knife during an overnight robbery in Tamworth.
At about 12.40am this morning (Monday, June 24) police were called to a service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road at South Tamworth.
They were told a male had entered the shop and selected several items of food, before he approached the counter where he allegedly produced a knife from his pants and threatened the attendant.
The worker told police that a second male then entered the store and stole items of food from the displays.
Both males then left the store, but one male returned a short time later to allegedly steal other items, before leaving the service station.
The attendant was shaken but not hurt during the incidents.
Oxley police established a crime scene and a short time later an 18-year-old man was found behind a fence in a nearby property.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with several offences including: robbery armed with offensive weapon; and breach of bail.
The teenager was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Monday, June 24.
Police are still searching for the second male.
Anyone with information about the robbery is being asked to call Tamworth Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
