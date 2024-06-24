Dayna Porter: The young leader giving back to the next generation

She might be just 24 years old, but Dayna Porter already understands the importance of nurturing the next generation.
This year, the Werris Creek product celebrates her 10th season playing league tag for her home team, the Magpies. It is a startling milestone for somebody so young, but it is one she felt she was destined to reach.
"I've been playing since I was 14," Porter said.
"When it first started, you could be 14 turning 15 in the season, which I was in July. So ... it was just kind of a given that I played for Werris Creek.
"My dad, Stewart Porter, played for them, Mum was on the committee, Pop was coaching first grade at the time. It was just a given that I played."
With a decade of experience under her belt, and potentially many years left in her career, Porter was a natural choice for the captaincy.
Even so, when it was offered to her last season, she was taken aback.
"Anna [Smith] and Casey [Hatch] always captained, but they knew 2023 was their last year, so they made me captain," Porter said.
"They were still there to guide me, because I was quite nervous and pretty young."
Porter, who shares the role with her cousin, Montanna Allan, has seemingly taken quickly and naturally to the captaincy.
This might be because some of the skills required for leading and developing a young footy side, Porter hones during the week when she works as an Aboriginal Education Officer at Quirindi High School.
"I went to school at Quirindi High, so it's good to be back working there and giving back to the kids," she said.
She even "talked a few of the boys into coming and playing under 18s" for the Magpies.
But of all of Werris Creek's senior teams, the women have had the most successful start to the year. They have won seven games, lost one, and drawn one - including a hard-earned 10-6 victory over the Gunnedah Bulldogs on Sunday.
This, Porter said, they achieved despite having a very young and inexperienced squad. In fact, that youth might have been one of the key factors in the Magpies' success.
"We were pretty lucky with our three youngest girls - Mia Cloake, Bella Howarth, and Maya Patterson - we have known that they were going to be Werris Creek girls for the past few years," she said.
"They would come down on a Tuesday and Thursday and train with us, even though they couldn't play.
"So they came into the team this year knowing exactly what they needed to do."
It has paid off in spades. Cloake, who is second on the Group 4 try-scoring and point-scoring charts, scored all 10 of Werris Creek's points on Sunday with two tries and a conversion.
Howarth and Patterson, meanwhile, have also made important contributions to the side this year, and their impact has been noted by the team.
It paid off on Sunday against a Gunnedah outfit that Smith, who now coaches the side, knew they couldn't take lightly.
But after going down 6-0 at half time, she was immensely proud of the fight shown by her side.
"Our defence wasn't quite where we wanted it to be," Smith said.
"Once we got that down pat and straightened it up ... that first defender was going hard. That's what we've been practicing, and it worked. That was a really good team effort."
