The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Talkin' Turkey: Uralla flags changes to poultry regulations in draft policy

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
June 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uralla Shire council has included the 'Tom' turkey and Peacocks as a prohibited residential animal in the 'keeping of animals policy' due to noise concerns. File picture
Uralla Shire council has included the 'Tom' turkey and Peacocks as a prohibited residential animal in the 'keeping of animals policy' due to noise concerns. File picture

Uralla Shire Council has included Tom Turkeys and Peacocks on the "not permitted in urban areas" list in its draft keeping of animals policy because they are too noisy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

Local New England journalist covering all manner of issues social, political, sports, business. Please feel free to get in touch with me directly heath.forsyth@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0407 410 222

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.