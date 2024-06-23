'I don't wanna say too much too early': Gillham cautious after Roos stun Bears

Matt Gillham could not quite bring himself to utter the words.
His Boggabri teammates Nic Millar and Isaiah Adams had no such hesitation.
But Gillham, the Roos' captain, was not prepared to say his side could cause one of the great boilovers in Group 4 history by winning the premiership this year.
That is despite the side beating reigning eight-time premiers North Tamworth at Jubilee Oval on Sunday, June 23. Their sixth win of the season kept them in fourth place on the ladder.
And while the 40-24 statement in front of their adoring home fans could be described as an upset, good rugby league judges would not have been surprised.
Naturally, Gillham described the victory as "a big achievement".
"I haven't been there before," he said, when asked if the Kangaroos could go all the way in 2024. "I've got a good feeling, but I don't wanna say too much too early."
A healthy rivalry between the clubs has morphed since Boggabri's historic defeat of Norths at Jubilee Oval in round one last year. It was Boggy's first win over Group 4's longstanding benchmark since 2018 - the year the Roos returned to the premier grade.
Now Boggabri - an improving outfit in recent seasons after a prolonged struggle - have two victories over the mighty Bears.
Their latest conquest has kept them in fourth place on the table, while Norths have slipped from second to third after the Roosters beat the Blues on Saturday June 22.
It was a dominating performance that began when imposing back-rower Ilaisa Kalokalodrau punched a hole in the Bears' defence to open the scoring in the second minute. From there, the home side were never headed.
And when fullback Ash White crossed untouched out wide in the 36th minute, they led 22-12 at half-time.
Lock Malakai Kovekalou - another big, mobile Fijian - then crashed over in the 50th minute. White slotted the simple conversion and Boggy led 28-12.
Five minute later, Roos No. 18 Matthew Avendano pounced on a kick that the Bears failed to defuse and then galloped away to score.
They're tough. They've got a bit of X factor. They're all round good fellas.- Matt Gillham on the Roos' Fijian contingent
While there was enough time for the Bears to stage a comeback, you sensed that was not going to happen. In truth, the reigning premier have rarely looked so disjointed.
Boggabri's seven-strong contingent of Fijians had a lot to do with that. One of them, winger Pita Rogosau, was named the Roos' players' player.
"They're tough. They've got a bit of X factor. They're all round good fellas," Gillham said of the Fijians. "They bring a lot to our club, so it's good to have them."
