Council eyes new $31.9 million tourism building to boost year-round visits

Tamworth is a city of many names: Australia's Country Music Capital, the First City of Light, the National Equine Capital of Australia, and the list goes on.
Now the local government hopes to add one nickname to rule them all, 'Capital of Country NSW'.
At the Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) meeting on Tuesday, councillors will vote on whether to adopt a business case for a new tourism precinct and Visitor Experience Centre at the south end of the city.
The business case would see the Big Golden Guitar moved and a $31.9 million visitor experience centre built on the former athletics track on Greg Normal Drive, surrounded by a new hotel, retail, restaurants and open space.
Councillors will consider a report recommending they adopt the business case for use in grant funding applications. Planning costs up to this point have been paid for by the state government.
The business case recommends TRC spend $5.2 million on building the precinct and seek an additional $26.7 million from the state and federal governments.
The overall aim of the strategy is to leverage Tamworth's reputation for country music, agriculture and equine events to encourage year-round tourism as the 'Capital Country of NSW'.
The report notes the tourism industry adds nearly $300 million a year to the Tamworth economy and employs more than 1200 people.
"However, Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF), a 10-day event, accounts for 20 per cent of the region's visitor economy," the report says.
"Now is the time for the Tamworth region to capitalise on its strengths and invest in the growth of a more sustainable and vibrant visitor economy."
The centrepiece of the proposed Tamworth tourism precinct in Hillvue is a new Visitor Experience Centre (VEC) designed to "re-imagine and augment" some of the city's existing museum collections with "engaging exhibitions and immersive experiences".
The centre would combine - and ultimately replace - the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame (ACMHF), the Country Music Wax Museum, and the National Guitar Museum and Gallery.
The VEC would be the Big Golden Guitar's new home and be surrounded by the wider visitor precinct, including retail, a hotel, food and beverage precinct and car parking.
According to the business case, TRC would sell the existing ACMHF and Visitor Information Centre - which houses the latter two museums - to fund its $5.2 million contribution to the new centre in Hillvue.
"A new VEC, incorporating the consolidation and renewal of 4 visitor assets, including the current Visitor Information Centre, Australian Country Music Hall of Fame, Country Music Wax and National Guitar Museums, is vital for TRC to strengthen and diversify the visitor experience over the long-term," the business case reads.
TRC currently operates the ACMHF and the existing visitor information centre at a loss of $373,000 per year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.