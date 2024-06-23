Who is feeling an 'overwhelming' sense of relief this week?

As a new working week gets underway, let's see what is making headlines across the region.
While the finally votes are yet to be tallied, Jonathan Hawes caught up with Nationals candidate for the Northern Tablelands by-election Brendan Moylan to gauge his reaction to the election result.
Still in politics, Tamworth Regional Council meets on Tuesday night to come to a final decision on the proposed special rate variation. Jonathan Hawes reports there are still two loud dissenting voices to be heard on the matter.
Year-long rural placements for young doctors are having a positive impact, with a number of students from the University of Newcastle suggesting they can "definitely see" themselves moving to a regional centre when their studies are done.
The agri-political career of Gunnedah's Fiona Simson continues to soar, having been elected the new vice president of the World Farmers' Organisation. Jason Gregory has the details.
Finally, in sport, Mark Bode brings you all the excitement and action from the Boars v Cowboys clash at Moree's Boughton Oval.
Hope you have a great week.
Emma Downey, deputy editor
