'Pretty special': Daisy and Anna etch another chapter in George's Swans' legacy

They've been inextricably linked for the better part of the last two decades, and at No.1 Oval on Saturday another milestone moment played out for one of the Tamworth Swans' favourite families.
The Tamworth Kangaroos women didn't just have one George to contend with but two, with former captain Daisy donning the red and white once more, alongside younger sister Anna.
It's the first time the two have taken the field together for the club that is ingrained in their DNA, with Anna only in her first season of seniors and Daisy now living down in Sydney and kicking goals with the Sydney University Bombers.
Naturally it was a "pretty special" occasion for the sisters, as it was parents Brendan and Jule.
They've now seen all of their children play together for the Swans in some permutation or other.
Daisy had previously enjoyed the opportunity to line up with older sister Ellie, but with the six year age gap between her and Anna, never really thought they'd get to play together.
Even when Anna started playing this season there was still a lot that had to align for it to happen.
Fortunately it all did on Saturday.
Daisy was back home in Tamworth on uni holidays, and Anna didn't have any hockey commitments.
"She's missed a few games with hockey so when she said she was playing I was like better get that clearance in," Daisy said.
Playing in the backs there were a few 'George-to-George' moments, with a few handballs between each other.
They helped the Swans to a 16.16-112 to 1.1-7 win, with Anna among their goalscorers.
Having long looked up to her older sister, she still does even now, remarking "it's crazy how good she is", she said she took a lot of confidence from having Daisy out there with her.
"She was always backing me and lifting up the whole team too," she said.
Becoming the sixth George sibling to wear the Swans colours when she made her debut against the Roos earlier in the year, she recalled feeling "really happy and excited" to finally get to pull the jersey on.
"And wearing that 49 was really, really special because I was like everybody in my family has worn it, I'm kind of following in their footsteps," she said.
It was her dad's number, and it has been a bit of a tradition that each of the kids as they have come through have worn it.
That he was the one that presented it to her, made the moment all the more one to savour.
Saturday was her first game since then, with rep and local grade hockey duties occupying her Saturday's in recent weeks.
"Obviously I play AFL because it's like a family thing and I love it, but hockey has been my priority for a few years," Anna said.
She isn't really sure where the interest came from, but has "loved it" since she first picked up a stick when she was in Year 3 or 4.
In the ensuing years she has developed into one of Tamworth's best young talents, and the state for that matter.
The midfielder is part of Futures Academy program, which falls into Hockey NSW's performance pathway.
She spoke about hopefully pulling on the sky blue one day: that is the dream.
Locally, playing with South United, one of the special things is that she gets to regularly play alongside her mum.
"My first year of women's I was only 12, so she was like I'll come with you, and we've been playing together ever since," Anna said.
