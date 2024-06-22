Man charged with firearm offence following alleged police pursuit

A man has been charged with a firearm offence following an alleged high speed pursuit in the state's north.
About 12.30am on Saturday, June 22, officers from Oxley Police District attempted to stop a vehicle due to its manner of driving along Morilla Street, Hillvue.
When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, with the vehicle allegedly reaching speeds of 90 kilometres per hour in a 50kph zone.
The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
The vehicle was located a short time later on Susanne Street, South Tamworth, with two men seen running towards a unit complex on Robert Street.
The two men - aged 20 and 32 - were arrested, with the younger man taken to Tamworth Police Station.
The 20-year-old was charged with possess unregistered firearm - pistol, take/detain person with intent to obtain advantage, and threaten injury to person with intent to prevent lawful detention. Two outstanding warrants were also executed.
The man was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court where he was remanded in custody to reappear at the same court on Monday, June 24, 2024.
The 32-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a medical episode and taken to Tamworth hospital under police guard.
He was later released and taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, and with being a never-licensed person to drive a vehicle on the road.
The 32-year-old was granted conditional bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Monday, July 8, 2024.
