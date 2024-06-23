50+ faces: all the colour from Boughton Oval as Boars repel Cowboys

This is what country footy is all about.
With Boughton Oval at Moree resplendent on a glorious winter's afternoon, a high-spirited crowd lapped up a wonderful day of Group 4 action.
In the showpiece clash, the Boars once again did not disappoint their supporters. In a pulsating clash, they eventually subdued the Cowboys threat - the 38-24 triumph keeping them undefeated for the season.
But like the wily campaigner he is, Moree No. 6 Jamie Sampson was uninterested in engaging in an exchange of superlatives, in a post-match interview on Saturday June 22, when summing up the Boars' performance.
"Definitely not," he replied, when asked if the display was among the side's best this year. "I don't think we've put a full 80 [minutes] together yet."
He added: "We're still on cruise control. We need to hit another level. We need to stop letting teams back into the game. The more we put the foot down and just play some footy, the better we will go in the back end of the season."
Among the crowd was Lillian Greenup, who has lived in Moree for some seven years.
"I think that'll be a lot of years in front of me yet," she replied, when asked if she now felt like a local.
Trish Humphries was at the ground to cheer on her husband, Boars reserve-grader Jason Humphries, and was joined by their children - Noah, Ruby and Pearl.
"The Boars are our Moree team," Trish said. "This is our family time out. And we come every weekend, regardless of where they're playing, and we support them."
Front-rower Jason helped the undefeated Boars to a 34-22 win over the second-placed Cowboys.
In the earlier league tag clash, Dungowan beat Moree 18-8.
