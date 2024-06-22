Pleasure and pain: Boars rumble to another win as redemption quest intensifies

The Moree Boars, a team driven by failure and hunger, began the second half of the season by mixing pleasure with pain.
Chasing a measure of redemption after losing to North Tamworth in last year's grand final, and chasing their first Group 4 title since 2002, the competition leaders sparkled in attack in beating Dungowan in round 10.
They also administered and received ample punishment in what was a brutal and entertaining game.
With Boughton Oval aglow on a gorgeous winter's afternoon, the Boars remained undefeated after finally subduing a stubborn Cowboys - the final score 38-24.
As they were last year, when also undefeated through 10 rounds, the Boars are the side to beat in 2024.
Their task now is to maintain that momentum, unlike in 2023 when they wobbled in the run to the finals before losing to Norths in the decider.
Like the wily campaigner he is, Moree No. 6 Jamie Sampson was uninterested in engaging in an exchange of superlatives, in a post-match interview on Saturday June 22, when summing up the Boars' performance.
"Definitely not," he replied, when asked if the display was among the side's best this year. "I don't think we've put a full 80 [minutes] together yet."
He added: "We're still on cruise control. We need to hit another level. We need to stop letting teams back into the game. The more we put the foot down and just play some footy, the better we will go in the back end of the season."
Moree certainly put the foot down in the opening salvos against the Cowboys, with winger Jake Tighe exploding through a gaping hole in the fifth minute after a beautifully executed set play from a scrum close to Dungowan's tryline.
Four minutes later, exciting No. 1 Lachlan McGrady pounced on a kick to run away and score. Boars skipper Mick Watton converted: 10-0.
It was 16-0 when back-rower Brent McDonald found himself in open space in the 21st minute, before negotiating Cowboys fullback Dylan Lake to score under the posts.
With the unmistakable scent of a shellacking in the cool air, young Dungowan prop Will Milsom crashed over next to the posts in stirring fashion.
Another well-executed try to Tighe was followed by a sharp solo effort by Dungowan No. 7 Trent Taylor, before a short dropout backfired when Cowboys winger Jack Edser raced over out wide. Taylor, who had an excellent game, converted: 22-20.
Moree struck back with unanswered tries to centre Mark Pegus and winger Dereik Newman. And then Taylor found rampaging No. 12 Jye Taggart with a beautiful ball in the 73rd minute to keep the Cowboys alive.
But with time almost up, McGrady crossed untouched from a scrum as Moree recorded their ninth win of the season. They are five points ahead of second-placed Kootingal-Moonbi, who beat the Blues 40-12 in Narrabri on Saturday.
Dungowan, meanwhile, suffered their sixth loss of the season and remain in fifth place on eight points - four points behind fourth-placed Boaggabri, who host third-placed Norths on Sunday, June 23.
Cowboys co-coach Jack Cameron said his side "probably let Moree off the hook too many times".
"Which obviously you can't do against them," he said. "They're up the top of the ladder for a reason."
