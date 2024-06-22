Faces at the footy: 40+ photos as Swans fly high against Roos

Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster celebrated his new role with five goals and a good derby win on Saturday.
The Tamworth Swans coach was on Friday announced as the new participation coordinator for the North West region.
Beating out what participation lead for Northern NSW, Matt Crawley, described as a "highly competitive field of candidates for the position", Bennetts-Inkster will take over from Khobi Devine, who has gained a promotion to be an AFL diversity lead in Sydney.
"Lachie is a respected figure in the community and is eager to bring his passion for our industry to this role," Crawley said.
"His extensive experience in AFL, including playing, captaining, and coaching both in Sydney and the north west, along with his current role as the playing coach of the Tamworth Swans senior men's team makes him an invaluable addition to the team."
Due to start on July 1, Bennetts-Inkster said he is "really excited" about the role.
He was also excited by what the Swans showed on Saturday.
Eager to bounce back from a seven-goal, 50-point loss to Inverell the previous week, they did just that, accounting for arch-rivals, the Kangaroos, 15.10-100 to 9.11-65.
"We were coming off an embarrassing loss last week, so for the boys to get back on the winner's board, really dig in and grind out four quarters was good," he said.
One of the most pleasing parts about the performance for Bennetts-Inkster was their commitment, which was one of the things he had called for coming out of last week.
"Just a bit more commitment; to us, to training, to games and also just to the footy out there.
"Just commit to our game plan and just be head over the footy, be tough," he said.
Managing only a solitary behind in the first quarter against the Saints, the Swans burst out of the blocks on Saturday, with Kaleb Crowhurst kicking five goals to help establish an 18-point lead at the first break and give them some real belief.
It was almost 24, but Kangaroos forward Aaron Baker snapped a cracker on the siren.
They were never headed from there but couldn't either really shake the Roos off.
"Credit to them, their third quarter was really strong," Bennetts-Inkster said.
"They got over us in that third quarter."
But the Swans were able to find their groove again in the final term and pull away for a 35 point win.
The second derby for the season, spectators basked in a bit of rare blue sky as the competition marked Pride Round.
Repeating their double from their earlier meeting, the Swans women produced one of their best performances of the season to outgun the Roos 16.16-112 to 1.1-7.
