One of the first things to consider when building a house in the current climate is your budget.

That's according to Ben Tass, co-founder of Tass Construction Group, an award-winning NSW firm specialising in new builds and high-end renovations.

"Everyone has a budget, no matter how much money someone has, so it's important this is addressed early in the process," Tass said.

"After you have established a budget, you want to list what you really want to achieve: is it a project home, a development, a forever home, etc?

"Create a 'must haves' and a 'nice to have' list - everyone involved needs to be on the same page and then work backwards from there."

Equally as important, according to Tass, is finding an architect and/or builder you are comfortable with.

"Take your time and do your research. It can be a long journey, so it's vital its with a team you know and trust."

During the first phone call, Tass said he discusses budgeting and preliminary estimates with the client based on "high-level numbers" and a basic description.

From there the design process begins, starting with an overall idea of what the client wants to achieve, then constantly refining it until the design suits their budget.

They then know how much they're going to spend before the design gets to the council approval stage.

"This helps the feasibility of the project and ensures smooth sailing," said Tass. "We see time and time again when clients don't talk budget early on with their architect/designer, and it really affects them down the track."

Here are the basic steps to buying a home that's been listed 'for sale'.

Work on a savings plan and spend less in every way possible, even if you have a guarantor.

Talk to a local broker (some brokers are also happy to help with your budgeting from step 1) or a lender about pre-approval. This also helps you determine your price range.

Start looking. If it's to be a rental, you want low-maintenance grounds and a good financial outcome. If it's to live in, ensure it meets your personal needs. But there are lots of traps to fall into. Is it a safe neighbourhood? Is the crime level low? What is the risk of bushfire or flood? Will infrastructure (like a major road or power) need to encroach on the land in the future? And ask lots of questions, including 'Has the home been affected by termites?'

If it's 'for sale', make an offer. It's wise to make this conditional on the result of some inspections (you'll need to list them). If your offer is not accepted, continue negotiating or return to step 3. If it is received, engage with your conveyancer or lawyer and get the pest inspection done immediately. If that's OK, get a licenced building inspector in. You may also want an electrician and a plumber to check it and maybe get a test for the presence of methamphetamine. If any results are really bad, you can renegotiate or walk away.

