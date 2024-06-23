'We've gotta try': the last-ditch effort to stop a 36 per cent rate rise

Tamworth council will make its final decision on whether to raise general rates by 36.3 per cent over the next two years at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, June 25.
At least two councillors have already made up their minds.
Crs Mark Rodda and Steve Mears have confirmed to the Leader they will continue opposing the rate rise until the very last vote is held.
For months Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has been pushing to increase rates by 18.5 per cent for the 2024-25 financial year, and 15 per cent for the 2025-26 financial year.
More than two-thirds of the increase is expected to go into improving the region's roads, and the mayor has warned services would have to be cut drastically if the proposal doesn't go through.
But the local government has had a hard time convincing residents to get on board with the increase. More than 97 per cent of community consultation participants have said they're opposed.
When the final vote comes on Tuesday night, Cr Rodda says he will propose an amendment to "spread the burden" of the special rate variation over five years instead of two.
"That's not unreasonable given the cost of living issues people are struggling with. In fact the feedback I've got from people is they could more easily handle it spread over a number of years," he said.
"I'm not confident my fellow councillors will agree to that, but we've gotta try."
That amendment might not even be possible to implement at this point as it would require council to draft a new set of financial documents, put them on public exhibition for 28 days, and adopt them before the end of financial year.
When the Leader asked about delaying the rate rise last month, TRC general manager Paul Bennett said doing so would create "a deficit in the current budget that you can't catch up".
If the rate rise can't be spread out, Cr Mears says it should be delayed or scrapped entirely.
He argues it's better for TRC to be in a tough financial position rather than pass that hardship onto ratepayers during a cost of living crisis.
"Every resident that's contacted me has said they aren't in a position to afford it," Cr Mears said.
He said TRC should instead consider shelving some of its more ambitious projects like the $45 million aquatics centre set to be built in Hillvue.
"Don't get me wrong, I think having that new pool complex would be great eventually. But if we don't have the money, we shouldn't do it, and apply further down the track for additional funding," Cr Mears said.
TRC's application for funding to cover $15 million of the pool's $45 million price tag was recently rejected by the federal government.
If the council doesn't keep to planned timelines for the facility, another $15 million grant from the state government will evaporate.
On Tuesday, councillors will consider a report recommending TRC adopt an 18.5 per cent rate increase for the 2024-25 year, the first half of the rate rise as approved by state regulator IPART.
The report also asks councillors to authorise the affixing of the Seal of the Council to loan documents for the proposed aquatic centre and the Tamworth Regional Skywalk.
But it'll be up to the next council to find a way to cover the shortfall left behind by the Commonwealth Government, as the existing budget only covers loans for the $15 million TRC originally planned to put towards the project.
"Since preparing this budget, a grant application to the Federal Government for $15 million was not successful. The budget will need to be amended to reflect this change and any adopted alternate course of action in the 2024-25 financial year," the report says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.