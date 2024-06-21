The stars are brought to earth: Uralla council wraps up public legacy project

The Uralla community has cut ribbons on three newly completed major public space projects, one of which has been in limbo for 20 years.
The projects were funded by a $2 million grant awarded to the council as part of the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program.
It was a momentous day for artist Carl Merton, as he co-founded the Constellations of the South project in the early 2000s.
"It is a project that can be summed up by the word 'perseverance'," he said.
The designs capture the essence of the southern circumpolar constellations, with the first two sculptures, Carina and Crux, designed by Mr Merton and artist Joan Relke, erected back in 2004.
The idea to bring the constellations to the Glen, north of Uralla, was sparked by a conversation between Mr Merton and the late Charlie Rudd, who was the original owner of the Phoenix Foundry.
Both men shared a love of astronomy and art.
Mr Rudd past away a few years ago, but his co-collaborator Mr Merton said he would be "over the moon" to see their idea come to fruition.
"I feel it has come together really well, considering the fact we had to work with a limited budget," he said.
At the grand opening of the Constellations of the South, Australia's astrologer at large, Professor Fred Watson, spoke to the crowd about how unique these constellations are.
He explained these constellations "never set in the sky" in Uralla and are always above the horizon.
The former Coonabarabran local, Prof Watson said he remembered when the first two sculptures were erected.
He did not expect the project to take more than 20 years to complete.
"It is a thrill to be back and see what the area has been turned into," he said.
Later on in the evening, Prof Watson hosted a stargazing event at the Glen, where he talked locals through the stars.
Uralla Shire Mayor Robert Bell said it was a wonderful day, as to get this projects finished took a lot of hard work.
"It took some soul-searching and some very dedicated people," he said.
The three-completed projects will contribute to the tourist economy, each something special for the local the tourist trail.
"Rotary Park was always a pull-off area for travellers, so to do it up and make Uralla memorable for the right reasons," Cr Bell said.
"The Glen is a wonderful opportunity and will attract more people to stop by and take a look at the artworks.
"And the Fibonacci Installation at Pioneer's Park will become a 'town centre', and also provide a place to look after the CBD and help attract tourists to the main street."
