Marketing in an economic downturn: How to master the pivot

Not everyone likes to talk money, but it's no secret that we're facing a widespread tightening of the belt, and tough situations like these are always a little easier when we know we're not in them alone. If you or your business are struggling financially, looking at making budget cuts or implementing a hiring freeze, you are definitely not alone. In times like these, it's important to think and talk openly about solutions, because you don't want to make a decision that ultimately leaves your business worse off.
Often, in times of financial stress, roles and strategies that are seen as 'extra expenses', such as those under marketing, can be the first to go on the back burner when they should be front and centre. Whether you're starting a one-person small business, newly qualified through a Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics, or a seasoned marketing professional, don't worry; there are plenty of ways you can pivot your strategies to ensure you're making the most of your marketing without breaking the bank.
We all know time is money, but sometimes it's more cost-effective to put your hours into something than it is to invest your dollars. If you're in the position to do that, the best way to pivot is to focus on organic marketing strategies. Organic marketing is an umbrella term that essentially covers all your non-paid tactics. On the other hand, you have paid marketing, which includes things like Google or Facebook ads. Here are some simple ways you can increase your organic output:
One of the easiest ways you can effectively get your name out there for free is by creating engaging social media content. More and more brands are using platforms like TikTok to build a loyal following of users that genuinely care about what they post, and in turn, contribute to the growth of the companies. With over 1.5 billion users worldwide, TikTok is a fantastic platform for you to bring content to customers on an app where they already spend their time.
It's not as easy as filming and posting just anything, but with a little bit of planning and time, social media can be incredibly beneficial as a marketing tool. Gaining traction through giveaways and engaging posts such as surveys, polls and live streams are easy ways to get started, but audiences also really connect with accounts that don't always feel like they're selling them something. Don't be afraid to share behind-the-scenes content or jump on a trend every now and then.
Search engine optimisation is the process of designing your website and online content to rank higher on a search engine, like Google's, results page, and in turn, attract more traffic, and potential customers to your website. There are a range of ways you can focus on SEO, including identifying and using keywords in your content, making the most of the slugs and tags on your pages, and link building - a tactic that involves having other websites link back to your own. It's also important to make sure that everything on your website is well-written and interesting, as visitors who don't stay long contribute negatively to your ranking.
Building your email list and then utilising it is for marketing relatively simple. Previous customers will likely already be subscribed and you can run competitions or offer discounts to attract more people to sign up. Once you have a list, you have a direct line of contact with people who are likely interested in whatever you're selling. Use this list to remind customers about any abandoned items in their carts, or let them know you appreciate them visiting or miss them when they haven't with an exclusive discount code.
You might find your emails getting lost in what can feel like a constantly rising unread inbox for customers, so make sure your subject line is interesting enough to stand out and follow it up with information worth the readers' time. Similarly, don't overdo it, you don't want anyone unsubscribing because they feel like they've heard from you one too many times.
Create a sense of urgency with limited-time discounts and offers. This one sounds simple because it is, but that doesn't mean it's not effective. Use your existing platforms, whether that be social media, an email list or even just your website, to connect with customers and encourage them to buy.
Putting a time limit or an impending end date on a sale makes it all the more enticing, and people are more likely to respond if they feel like they might miss out. You could run a sale for 24 hours, only offer it to the first 100 buyers, or make the promotion so good that it is never to be seen again. Obviously, the bigger the benefit, the better for the customer, but add a little time sensitivity and it can also make all the difference.
Affiliate marketing involves engaging 'affiliates' to help sell your product. Affiliates could be influencers, public figures or celebrities - anyone who has an audience that might be interested in your product or service. The affiliate's job is to advertise for you, and as a result, they take a commission on any sales they make.
It's a less traditional marketing tactic, but it works well for many companies as an effective strategy that doesn't typically cost a lot, although it's important to consider what you can afford in terms of the affiliate's commission. Anyone with a social media following is ideal in affiliate marketing, as they typically already have a dedicated audience of people who are interested in what they like or use, and the affiliate can provide direct links to your website - a fantastic tool for e-commerce businesses.
Networking really is everything in the business world and marketing is no exception. Reach out to those in your circle and see what you can do to work together or help each other out. Maybe someone you know hosts a podcast where you could jump on as a guest and talk about your business journey. Maybe someone else owns a venue where you could leave a flyer or a stack of business cards in exchange for something? There are bound to be people in your life, or people you could reach out to, who would be happy to help in a way that suits you both.
Marketing is an important part of running any successful business. Whatever your product, service, or offering is, you need people to know about it. When money is tight it's easy to feel like there's nothing you can do, but there are plenty of ways you can pivot your marketing strategies at little to no cost. You might just have to spare a bit of time instead.
