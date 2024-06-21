Marketing in an economic downturn: How to master the pivot

Networking really is everything in the business world and marketing is no exception. Reach out to those in your circle and see what you can do to work together or help each other out. Maybe someone you know hosts a podcast where you could jump on as a guest and talk about your business journey. Maybe someone else owns a venue where you could leave a flyer or a stack of business cards in exchange for something? There are bound to be people in your life, or people you could reach out to, who would be happy to help in a way that suits you both.