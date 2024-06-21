Wilson's Super season puts him back in the frame for Wallabies recall

Harry Wilson's irrepressible form during the first 10 rounds of the Super Rugby season has the former Gunnedah junior in line for a Wallabies recall.
The 24-year-old was on Friday unveiled in Joe Schmidt's squad for the July Tests.
The new coach could however find no room in his 38 for Inverell product Jock Campbell, who would have been one of the "very tight selection calls" Schmidt spoke of with the form he was showing for the Reds.
The squad includes 13 uncapped players and several bidding for a recall, including Wilson, who was overlooked by Eddie Jones last year.
He hasn't played since the Red's clash with the Melbourne Rebels in mid-May when he broke his right arm, but is expected to be right to play again next month.
Speaking on the Kick Offs and Kick Ons podcast earlier this month, the No.8 said the recovery was "going well" and he was working on getting back in time for the first test, which is against Wales in Sydney on July 6.
Before the injury, he was one of the form players of the competition.
Opta data leading into the Rebels game had Wilson having made 131 carries - the most of any Reds player -for 753m, which was the second-most behind, incidentally, Campbell.
He was also up there for tackles with 109, and along with Fraser McReight and Liam Wright was one of the most formidable back-rows across the whole Super Rugby Pacific competition.
The squad will assemble in Brisbane on Sunday for a four-day camp as they begin preparations for the first of two Tests against the Welsh.
"The coaching group has looked hard at on-field performances and had ongoing discussions with Super Rugby coaches," Schmidt said.
"We've combined the observations we've made, with some candid discussion and feel that we have some very good players to start working with, while also acknowledging that there are some good players who have missed selection."
"We have a short runway into our first Test, so we're just keen to get to work and make as much progress as we can over the four days we have in Brisbane."
After Sydney it's on to Melbourne on July 13 before rounding out the July Test window against Georgia back in Sydney on July 20.
Wallabies' squad
Forwards (21): Allan Alaalatoa (#896, West Harbour Juniors)Angus Blyth (uncapped, Casuarina Beach Rugby Club)Charlie Cale (uncapped, Beecroft Junior Rugby Club)Matt Faessler (#969, USQ Saints)Nick Frost (#953, Hornsby Lions)Langi Gleeson (#960, Harbord Harlequins)Alex Hodgman (uncapped, Sunnybank Dragons)Tom Hooper (#964, Bathurst Bulldogs)Isaac Kailea (uncapped, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)Fraser McReight (#937, Albany Creek Brumbies)Josh Nasser (uncapped, Easts Rugby (Brisbane))Zane Nonggorr (#966, Gold Coast Eagles)Billy Pollard (#958, Lindfield Junior Rugby Club)Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (#914, Randwick)Ryan Smith (uncapped, Caboolture Snakes)James Slipper (#843, Bond Pirates)Taniela Tupou (#917, Brothers Rugby (Brisbane))Rob Valetini (#929, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)Jeremy Williams (uncapped, Wahroonga Tigers)Harry Wilson (#933, Gunnedah Red Devils)Liam Wright (#928, Easts Rugby (Brisbane))
Backs (17): Kurtley Beale (#836, Northern Suburbs (Sydney))Filipo Daugunu (#931, Wests Rugby Club (Brisbane))Ben Donaldson (#962, Clovelly Eagles)David Feliuai (uncapped, Sunnybank Dragons)Josh Flook (uncapped, Brothers Rugby (Brisbane))Jake Gordon (#925, Canterbury Juniors)Len Ikitau (#944, Tuggeranong Vikings)Andrew Kellaway (#943, Hunters Hill Rugby Club)Darby Lancaster (uncapped, Kempsey Cannonballs)Noah Lolesio (#934, Tuggeranong Vikings)Tom Lynagh (uncapped, University of Queensland) Tate McDermott (#936, Flinders Rugby Club)Hunter Paisami (#932, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club)Dylan Pietsch (uncapped, Leeton Phantoms)Hamish Stewart (uncapped, Toowoomba Bears)Nic White (#875, Maitland Blacks)Tom Wright (#939, Clovelly Eagles)
