The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wilson's Super season puts him back in the frame for Wallabies recall

Updated June 21 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wilson's Super season puts him back in the frame for Wallabies recall
Wilson's Super season puts him back in the frame for Wallabies recall

Harry Wilson's irrepressible form during the first 10 rounds of the Super Rugby season has the former Gunnedah junior in line for a Wallabies recall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.