Kate Jenkins' bold vision for gender equality in Australian sports

Kate Jenkins, Australia's esteemed former sex discrimination commissioner, has ascended to one of the most pivotal roles in Australian sports.
As the newly appointed chair of the Australian Sports Commission (ASC), Jenkins is set to leverage her experience in legal affairs and human rights advocacy to champion gender equality within the sector.
Jenkins brings not only a wealth of knowledge from her previous positions as a board member at AFL club Carlton and investigator into gymnastics abuse but also a strong commitment to creating fair and inclusive sporting environments for all genders.
Upon taking the reins at the ASC, Jenkins has been vocal about her plans to capitalise on the growing popularity of women's sports, exemplified by the Matildas' World Cup success, to propel gender equality efforts.
"My vision is for sport to be safe, fair, accessible, and inclusive for everyone, with every athlete supported to reach their full potential," she asserts, ready to tackle the challenges ahead.
A significant challenge Jenkins faces is addressing the disparity in pay between male and female athletes in Australian sports. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals a disparity in earnings, highlighting the importance of Jenkins' role in advocating for pay equity.
"The Australian government seems to have decided to ignore these well-known differences in financial security between women and men," says Dr. Linda Peach, Diversity and Inclusion Consultant.
Peach's comments come amidst new data from the government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency that indicates a gradual improvement in gender dynamics within leadership roles. The data shows a rise in the number of women assuming management positions at a faster rate than men.
Furthermore, with around 35 per cent of Australian women participating in sports-related activities weekly, Jenkins aims to increase female engagement and representation in sports.
Under Jenkins' leadership, the ASC is well-positioned to be a driving force for cultural change within the sports sector.
With over $222 million in grants distributed last year, the ASC can influence governance and promote positive contributions to sports culture.
Moreover, Jenkins' prior experience as an external advisor on governance and human rights, including her work for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023, will be valuable in this effort.
The upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be a reflection of Jenkins' initiatives through policies and representation. The efforts of Jenkins and other leaders in women's leadership in sport signal a transformative era for Australian sports.
As preparations for the Olympic ramp up, the experience of these professionals will contribute to a well-rounded 2024 Olympic Games thorough guide. This showcases the advancements in gender equality that leaders like Jenkins have championed.
Despite the progress made, achieving gender balance in leadership roles, administration, and high-performance sports remains a challenge.
Only a fraction of organisations reports gender balance on their boards, and even fewer have achieved pay equity between male and female elite athletes.
In the sporting arena, public opinion is shifting with 60 per cent of respondents agreeing that women's sports should have equal standing with men's in terms of pay and profile.
The history of women's soccer in Australia serves as a powerful example of the journey toward equality. From no media coverage and self-funded participation to striking for improved pay and working conditions. The efforts of athletes and organisations have paved the way for significant advancements.
These efforts culminated in major Australian sports organisations signing the Pathway to Pay Equity pledge, with Football Australia committing to achieving pay parity at the grassroots level within the next decade.
Australian sports are now taking strides towards achieving gender parity. Capitalising on the momentum of co-hosting this year's FIFA Women's World Cup, Football Australia has set a goal to achieve gender parity by 2027.
On the other hand, Cricket Australia is also making notable progress to become the first major Australian sport to achieve pay parity at a domestic level.
"We recognised that supporting and developing women's and girls' cricket at all levels would yield enormous benefits for the game in the long term," says Stuart Whiley, general manager of strategic projects at Cricket Australia.
