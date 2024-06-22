The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bulls women building a strong season and set for an 'incredible' future

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
June 22 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Moree Bulls women have a bright future in front of them. Picture supplied.
The Moree Bulls women have a bright future in front of them. Picture supplied.

It's only the second season back for the Moree Bulls women's 10s team but they have already made waves in the Central North Rugby Union competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Am currently involved in endurance horse riding and racing. Always happy to hear news and tips. Contact me via email: ellen.dunger@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone/ text 0438 259 985 www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.