ETC Launches the second year of First Nations Scholarships Program to foster Indigenous education and empowerment. Pictures supplied

Enterprise and Training Company (ETC), a leading provider of employment, training, and business services, is excited to announce the continuation of its First Nations Scholarships Program for the second year.

This program reflects ETC's unwavering commitment to promoting reconciliation and supporting the education and empowerment of Indigenous Australians across the regions where it operates.

As an organisation that values inclusivity and social responsibility, ETC recognises the critical role of education in driving empowerment and social change. The First Nations Scholarships Program aims to provide financial assistance and support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals aged 15 and above who are pursuing further education or vocational training. By enhancing their skills and knowledge, these scholarships empower recipients to succeed in high-demand industries and contribute to building a more equitable society.

"At ETC, we believe that education is a key driver of empowerment and social change," said ETC's CEO Damon Munt.

"Through our First Nations Scholarships Program, we aim to create opportunities for First Nations Australians to access quality education and training and contribute to building a more equitable society in the regions we serve."

The First Nations Scholarships Program will provide three successful applicants with $2500 each in funding to cover things like tuition fees, course materials, and travel expenses related to their education needs.

"We understand that financial barriers can often hinder access to education and training for our First Nations people," added ETC's Indigenous Services Manager Ceharnie Martin.

"Our Scholarships Program aims to alleviate these barriers and provide much-needed support to Indigenous Australians who are striving for educational success and economic empowerment."

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and be over 15 years of age.

Applicants should express their current career goals and specific industries of interest.

Formal training requirements necessary for achieving career goals should be outlined.

Financial hardship experienced by applicants will be considered.

Active participation in the local community is valued.

ETC encourages First Nations individuals who are interested in furthering their education or vocational training to explore the opportunities offered by the First Nations Scholarships Program. Applications are now open and close on Friday, July 19.