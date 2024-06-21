The Mullet Mentality is gaining momentum, one mullet at a time

The Mullet Mentality continues its mission to breakdown the stigma surrounding men's mental health as the organisation prepares to host its first barefoot bowling event.
Building on the success of last year's Mullets and Mulligans golf day, Mullet Mentality founder Nathan Coburn wants the second 'mullet' event to be bigger and better.
"The golf day got us a fair bit of talk around town," he said.
"A lot of people who attended the golf day, and just around town, have heard my story and what I have gone through."
Aside from some good chats on the green, the day will be jam-packed, including a talk from Adam Brook from Revfit gym, games, prizes, and much more.
All funds raised from the day will be directly benefit one of the programs at Headspace Tamworth.
Mr Coburn said it was important for him to work with a local service.
"The big thing this year is that we are working with Headspace Tamworth," he said.
"I have this wonderful country community that supports me, so I want to support them."
Since his last chat with the Leader, Mr Coburn has continued to spread the message of the Mullet Mentality and build up more recognition in the Tamworth community.
"It is a step in the direction we want to move in, as we would like to become our own charity," he said.
Mr Coburn said the next step was to continue to build social presence, apply for charity licence, and hopefully share the mentality across Australia.
His ultimate "dream" is to one day buy a block of land, build some cabins, and host mental health retreats, similar to the Honey badger's 'Rogue Gentlemen's Club'.
"It would be awesome if I could get to do the same thing one day and save as many blokes lives as I can," he said.
The Mullet's on the Green Bowls event is set to be held at the South Tamworth Bowlo on Saturday, June 21, and will kick off at 9am.
