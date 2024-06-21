Narrabri woman scratches her way to a 'magical' $100,000 win

A Narrabri woman has been caught by surprise after scratching a $100,000 Instant Scratch-Its prize earlier this week.
The Namoi Valley local's winning $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased in Maitland Street, Narrabri.
The lucky winner was still reeling from the win when officials contacted her a day after she'd claimed her prize at The Lott headquarters.
"I couldn't believe my eyes when I realised the ticket had won," she said.
"I went straight to my husband and got him to look over the ticket. We both couldn't believe our eyes.
"Since we discovered the win, it's been a magical whirlwind. We hopped straight into the car and made our way to The Lott headquarters.
"We spent the entire car ride discussing what we'd do with the money. We're pretty stoked to be mortgage-free.
"We've already been looking at holiday options too.
"This has been the most amazing experience - thank you."
