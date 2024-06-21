Mackenzie Fraser: a young woman of faith ... in herself

Being Mackenzie Fraser is serious business.
Deep into year 11 at Carinya Christian School in pursuit of a career as a doctor but relatively early into the Premier League season as her Northies eye their first win, the 16-year-old has unpacked a life peppered with significant challenges.
Yet, sitting on a bench at Bicentennial Park on a grey and cold afternoon, Fraser negotiated her first-ever interview with an admirable composure - a trait that would serve her well should she get into medical school.
"I wanted to go into medicine most of my life, but I only nailed down being a doctor the last few years," she said.
Nailing down a spot in North Companions' Premier League side is a great source of pride for Fraser. She debuted in the competition at age 14, and is now in her third season of top-flight action.
On Saturday, June 22, last-placed Northies will battle third-placed Kootingal at Marius Street No. 1.
Fraser, a winger, will use her speed and ball control - which she regards as her greatest assets as a player - in a bid to help ignite Northies' season.
Soccer, she said, was a "very important" part of her life as it helped her deal with the stress of her studies. When asked what kept her awake at night, she promptly replied "School."
I just paint what I see, really ... It's very calming and therapeutic.
Art is another key stress relief for the talented teen. She loves to paint and draw, especially landscapes, and has developed her own style.
"I just paint what I see, really," she explained, adding: "It's very calming and therapeutic."
Dealing with her mental health has been the greatest challenge of Fraser's life. "It's going OK," she said of that battle.
Creative. Smart. Hard-working. They're the three words Fraser chose to describe herself, while critical thinking is her greatest asset.
And she is at her happiest while in the company of loved ones, or while engaged in pursuits that bring her most pleasure.
"I don't really have any opinion on faith," she replied, when asked if her faith was important to her - a rather presumptuous question, it has to be said.
Clearly, though, she has ample faith in herself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.