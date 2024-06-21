A 58-year-old man killed in workplace accident at Werris Creek depot

A 58-year-old man has been tragically killed in an accident in Werris Creek.
Police have only released brief details surrounding the incident which saw emergency services called to a depot on Downton Street, Werris Creek, at about 3.20pm on Tuesday, June 18, following reports of a workplace accident.
Officers from Oxley Police District attended, and when they arrived were told a man had fallen into several tonnes of cotton seed.
The 58-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however could not be revived.
A workplace investigation is now underway by SafeWork NSW, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
