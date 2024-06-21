Armidale Rams coach banned for 10 years

It's the Leader's senior sports reporter Mark Bode here with this week's footy newsletter.
As usual, we have a potent mix of local and national stories for your reading pleasure.
They include the revelation that Armidale Rams coach Clarrie Moran has been suspended for 10 years for a serious code of conduct breach.
Another story focuses on Group 4's best and fairest race, with illuminating snapshots on some of the leading contenders for the coveted award.
We have also cast an eye of the highly anticipated showdown between the Bears and the Roos this weekend, while Bears forward and former Parramatta Eels junior Mark Simon has revealed that he still wants to play in the NRL.
Among the other reads is a heart-warming yarn on brothers Archie and Jasper Thistle, who are playing together at Kootingal-Moonbi.
"It's pretty special to run out there with him," Archie said of his younger brother.
