The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gunnedah's Fiona Simson elected World Farming Organisation vice-president

JG
By Jason Gregory
June 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former National Farmers Federation president and Gunnedah farmer Fiona Simson has been elected World Farmers Organisation vice president. Picture by Jamieson Murphy.
Former National Farmers Federation president and Gunnedah farmer Fiona Simson has been elected World Farmers Organisation vice president. Picture by Jamieson Murphy.

The immediate past president of the National Farmers' Federation (NFF), Fiona Simson, has been elected the new vice president of the World Farmers' Organisation (WFO).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.