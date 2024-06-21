'Serious code of conduct breach': Armidale Rams coach banned for 10 years

Armidale Rams first-grade coach Clarrie Moran has been banned for 10 years after being found guilty of "a serious code of conduct breach", the New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) has said.
An independent judiciary found that the rugby league veteran had acted "contrary to the spirit of the game", a NSWRL spokesperson said.
"An application to seek leave to appeal by the Armidale Rams was not granted last month," the spokesman said, adding that the NSWRL would make no further comment on the matter.
The NSWRL declined to reveal the specifics of Moran's offence(s).
Under the suspension, he is barred from participating in all forms of the game until November 1, 2034, although he can spectate at games from November 1, 2024.
ACM has been told that the Rams' decision to appeal Moran's ban, despite the allegations made against him being "very clear cut", has resulted in "multiple" players and supporters walking away from the club.
The independent judiciary found Moran guilty last month.
ACM contacted the Rams for comment.
In December, 2023, the Rams revealed that Moran had been appointed their captain-coach for the 2024 season, as the club looked to rebuild after finishing last in 2023. He was also appointed to the club's board of directors as the head of football.
The Rams currently sit atop the Group 19 ladder.
